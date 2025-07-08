1 person dead in Carbon County collision

GREAT FALLS — A 67-year-old man from Billings died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 7, 2025.

It happened along Highway 310 about two miles south of the community of Fromberg.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Explorer south on Highway 310 at around 2:50 p.m. when he turned off near Foust Lane to make a U-turn.

The man let one vehicle go by before making the turn. A second vehicle, a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Powell, Wyoming, was coming around a curve and unable to stop.

The F-350 struck the Ford Explorer on the driver's side door, jackknifing both vehicles and sending them into an irrigation ditch.

The Billings man died on the way to the hospital; his name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, the man was wearing a seatbelt.

The 24-year-old man from Powell was not injured; the MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report indicates that speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

