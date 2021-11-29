1 person dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash just east of Whitehall in Jefferson County on Monday, November 29, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved were a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2005 ICRP school bus.

The Chrysler, driven by a 52-year old man from Manhattan (MT), was westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker #3 just before 7 a.m.

While negotiating a right-hand corner, the Chrysler crossed the center line and collided head-on with the school bus.

Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. The 35-year old female passenger was taken to St. James hospital in Butte. There is no word on the nature or severity of the woman's injuries. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, the 29-year old female driver of the bus and a seven-year old male passenger were also taken to St. James hospital, but were not injured.

The road was dry and clear at the time of the crash. According to the MHP, drugs are suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.