1 teen dead, another critically injured in a crash near Broadus

BILLINGS — A 15-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a head-on crash on Thursday, March 17, 2022, near Broadus in Powder River County.

The crash near mile marker 77 on Highway 212, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The four teens - all from the same family - were headed to school shortly after 8 a.m., according to Powder River County Sheriff Allen Drane.

Drane said the MHP is investigating the cause of the crash that involved an older model Chevrolet Camaro driven by one of the teens and a semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Two of the teens in the car were not seriously injured.

The name of the teen who died has not been released at this point.

Drane said counselors were made available to students at Broadus schools on Thursday.

We will update you if we get more information.



