1 teen dead, another injured in Jefferson County crash

Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 07, 2021
GREAT FALLS — One teen died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Monday, December 6, 2021.

It happened at about 8:13 p.m. along I-15 near mile marker 185.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 17-year female driver and an 18-year old female passenger - both from Boulder - were southbound on I-15 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rotated clockwise and went off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.

The driver died at the scene; she was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The passenger was taken to St. Peter's hospital in Helena; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP report does not indicate whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

Their names have not yet been released.

The MHP says that impaired driving was not a factor, and noted that the road was icy at the time of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

