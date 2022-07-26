3 people died in a Valley County crash

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Valley County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 2 and Highway 117 on the north side of Nashua.

Two adults were in vehicle headed east, and an adult and six children were in the vehicle entering the intersection from Highway 117.

Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer identified the victims as Robert Heikens, 93 years old; Helen Heikens, 87; and Lorena Mast, 55. All were from Nashua.

All of the children were taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed, although Boyer said that one child was in critical condition.

Sheriff Boyer thanked the first responders and community for their life-saving efforts, and for their efforts to support the children that were affected.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash to determine the cause.

We will update you if we get more information.



