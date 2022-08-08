Deadly crash reported in Glacier County

Watch Now
MHP responded to a vehicle crash in Glacier County that involved at least one fatality.
Deadly crash in Glacier County - August 7, 2022
Posted at 8:04 PM, Aug 07, 2022
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash in Glacier County that involved at least one fatality.

It happened along US Highway 2 between Browning and East Glacier, near mile marker 214.

According to the MHP incident site, the MHP was notified of the crash at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The crash happened either very late on Saturday, or very early on Sunday.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

