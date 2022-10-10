Deadly crash reported near Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — At least one person died in a crash in Fergus County on Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Powerline Road, several miles west of Lewistown.

The crash was reported to the MHP at about 10:10 a.m.

No other details have been released by either the MHP or the Fergus County Sheriff's Office at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



