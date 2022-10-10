Watch Now
Deadly crash reported near Lewistown

Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 10, 2022
GREAT FALLS — At least one person died in a crash in Fergus County on Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Powerline Road, several miles west of Lewistown.

The crash was reported to the MHP at about 10:10 a.m.

No other details have been released by either the MHP or the Fergus County Sheriff's Office at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

