Driver charged after hitting two vehicles, including an MHP patrol car

HELENA — There is new information about a crash along I-15 just north of Helena that happened on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Jeremiah Twiford, 40 years old, was charged on Friday with two counts of felony criminal endangerment and one misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a semi-truck driver said Twiford swerved in front of him, forcing him off the road:

DASH-CAM VIDEO: collision on I-15

Twiford's vehicle then crashed into an MHP patrol car that was parked in the median of I-15.

The trooper said he believes Twiford's vehicle hit his patrol car at about 90 miles per hour.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said, "One of the things he will have is reccurring nightmares of looking up and seeing that car come right at him and not being able to do a thing about it other than stand in the gap for those other travelers. He saw other cars and knew that if he jumped out of the way, other people would be injured. So it's a big credit to this highway patrolman who sat there and took the impact at what we estimate at 90 miles per hour. That is a big deal."

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Since MHP was involved in the incident, the criminal investigation is being handled by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office.