Driver charged following deadly crash in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Police Department says that Hunter Nicely has been arrested following a deadly crash on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the I-15 and Cedar northbound off-ramp.

Nicely, 19 years old, was arrested for felony vehicular homicide, negligent vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol, seatbelt violation, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the I-15 interchange at around 2 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash involving one vehicle with a passenger that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Officers and paramedics tended to an unresponsive female; life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 20-year-old woman died at the scene.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

Another female passenger was taken to a hospital via ambulance; her injuries are not believed to life-threatening.

MTN Hunter Nicely

Officers talked with Nicely, who had been driving the vehicle, and say they noticed impairment. He was then arrested and booked into the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center.

Nicely appeared in Lewis & Clark Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance with the conditions of wearing a SCRAM bracelet for alcohol monitoring and must sign up with pre-trial services.

We will update you when we get more information.