Driver dies in crash near Cascade

A 43-year old man from Helena died when his Dodge pickup truck crashed along I-15 just south of the town of Cascade on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 254.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was northbound on I-15 negotiating a left-hand curve. The vehicle drifted to the right and hit a guardrail.

The driver made a sudden left-hand steering input and lost control.

The vehicle crossed both northbound lanes and went into the median, where it rolled and landed in the southbound lanes.

The MHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle by the impact, and died at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash; roads were bare and dry at the time of the crash.

The name of the man has not been released. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.