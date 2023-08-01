Driver dies in Ravalli County crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Ravalli County on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 47-year old man from Florida was driving south on Highway 93 at about 3:30 p.m near Conner.

Near mile marker 21, the motorcycle drifted to the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected and lost control, and then crashed into a guardrail.

According to the MHP, the man died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, and impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor.

The name of the man - who was the only person on the motorcycle - has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



