Accident/Crash

Driver rescued after SUV collides with deputy's patrol vehicle

sheriffcrash3_1.16.1.jpg
MTN News
Crews work to free an occupant of a rolled vehicle Sunday
sheriffcrash3_1.16.1.jpg
BILLINGS — Firefighters had to cut a driver from a rolled SUV after it collided with a Yellowstone County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Video from the scene:



It happened along South 27th Street near 10th Avenue South on Sunday, August 24.

The crash drew a crowd and temporarily blocked the busy street.

Emergency crews worked quickly to free the driver, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Authorities have yet not released details about the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

In related news, a man was arrested following a collision with a Billings Police Department patrol car in midtown on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

The crash happened at 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue C and 10th Street West.

Two people ran away from the vehicle after the crash, and both were apprehended, according to Billings police.

Police said 22-year-old Yohan Cuellar of Honduras was arrested and faces charges related to the crash. Police did not identify the other person.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, police said.

Police did not provide any information on the condition of the patrol vehicle, or whether anyone was injured.

