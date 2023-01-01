Watch Now
Emergency crews respond to crash in Great Falls on Saturday night

Jakki Baroch
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 22:59:03-05

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls.

It happened near Second Avenue North and 15th Street at about 8 p.m.

A witness says that 15th Street North is closed to traffic at this time.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured, nor the number of vehicles involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

We will update you if we get more information.

