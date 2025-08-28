Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four people dead in Lake County crash

Four people dead in Highway 93 crash north of St. Ignatius
MTN News
Four people dead in Highway 93 crash north of St. Ignatius
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Four people died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, on U.S. Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Lake County 911 received several reports of the crash in the Post Creek Hill area just after 5:30 p.m., Bell said.

The crash involved an RV carrying 10 people and a passenger car, Bell said.

"All four people in the passenger vehicle were killed," Bell said.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

The RV had 10 passengers with some sustaining injuries, but all survived, according to Bell.

Traffic was diverted for more than three hours while emergency officials investigated and managed the crash scene.

The deceased were transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

