Man dies in crash along I-15

Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 14:36:04-04

HELENA — A 75-year-old man from Belgrade died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 15 on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The crash was reported at around 11 a.m. near mile marker 219, about 25 miles north of Helena.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton identified the man as Ronald Tuttle.

“The next of kin have been notified. Our condolences to the family of Ronald,” Dutton said in a news release.

Dutton said the man received CPR, but responders were unable to receive him.

A deputy coroner pronounced the death at 12:10 pm; the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Dutton says the investigator indicated that speed may have been a factor.

Initial reports indicate that the man was wearing a helmet. There are no indications that impaired driving was a factor.

