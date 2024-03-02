Watch Now
MHP reports a deadly crash in Cascade County

Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 02, 2024
GREAT FALLS — At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Cascade County just south of Great Falls on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street South and Fields Road.

No other details have been released at this point.

