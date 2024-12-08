Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Driver dies in Missoula County crash

Driver dies in Missoula County crash
MTN News
Driver dies in Missoula County crash
Driver dies in Missoula County crash
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A Missoula man died after a one-vehicle crash in the Evaro area on November 28, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported on December 5 that the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 5.

The 20-year-old driver was heading south on Highway 93 when he missed a curve "at a high rate of speed," the MHP reports.

The Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into a guardrail, taking out an estimated 20 posts before going down a hillside and rolling.

The victim, who was alone in the pickup, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital in Missoula where he was declared dead.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App