Driver dies in Missoula County crash

GREAT FALLS — A Missoula man died after a one-vehicle crash in the Evaro area on November 28, 2024.
The Montana Highway Patrol reported on December 5 that the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 5.
The 20-year-old driver was heading south on Highway 93 when he missed a curve "at a high rate of speed," the MHP reports.
The Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into a guardrail, taking out an estimated 20 posts before going down a hillside and rolling.
The victim, who was alone in the pickup, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital in Missoula where he was declared dead.
MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected to have played a role in the crash.
The victim's name has not been released.