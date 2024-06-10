Motorcyclist dies after a crash in Billings

GREAT FALLS — A Billings man died several days after a two-vehicle crash in the Billings Heights.

The Billings Police Department said on Sunday that the 22-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the June 5, 2024, crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of Main Street and Judith Lane.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Sunday the motorcyclist was heading north on Main Street in the furthest outside lane.

A 52-year-old Billings man in a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Main Street in the left turn lane attempting to turn left at Judith Lane.



The motorcyclist was speeding, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, and collided with the pickup truck. He died later at Billings Clinic.

According to the MHP, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.