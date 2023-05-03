Motorcyclist dies after hitting a cow in Lake County

MISSOULA - A motorcyclist from Ronan died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after hitting a cow on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that the 59-year-old man died at around midnight after hitting the animal near the intersection of Highway 93 and McDonald Lake Road south of Ronan.

MHP says the victim was northbound on Highway 93 near mile marker 39 when he hit the black cow that had wandered onto the road.

According to the MHP, speed is suspected as a factor, and the man was not wearing a helmet. Impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



