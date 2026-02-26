Motorcyclist dies several days after a crash in Helena

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died several days after a crash in Helena.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on February 6th at the intersection of North Benton Avenue and Neill Avenue in Helena.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 26-year old man from Clancy was southbound on Benton at a "high rate of speed" when he reportedly attempted a lane change and lost control.

The motorcycle hit a curb, and the force of the crash threw the man into a street sign and a tree.

The man - whose name has not been released - was taken to Billings Clinic for treatment, but he died on February 14th.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and impaired driving is suspected as a possible factor.