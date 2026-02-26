Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Motorcyclist dies several days after a crash in Helena

Motorcyclist dies several days after a crash in Helena
MTN News
Motorcyclist dies several days after a crash in Helena
Motorcyclist dies several days after a crash in Helena
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died several days after a crash in Helena.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on February 6th at the intersection of North Benton Avenue and Neill Avenue in Helena.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 26-year old man from Clancy was southbound on Benton at a "high rate of speed" when he reportedly attempted a lane change and lost control.

The motorcycle hit a curb, and the force of the crash threw the man into a street sign and a tree.

The man - whose name has not been released - was taken to Billings Clinic for treatment, but he died on February 14th.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and impaired driving is suspected as a possible factor.

TRENDING
East Helena man charged with child sexual abuse Student's 'bathroom tattoo' sparks concern in Miles City Obituary: Patricia "PC" Jo Cosand-Chesterfield Montana Cold Case: the murders of Carol and Richard Emineth

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App