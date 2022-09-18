Park City teen dies in crash

GREAT FALLS — A 16-year old boy died in a one-car crash in Yellowstone County just after midnight on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the Park City teen was driving west on Old Highway 10 in a Honda Accord.

Near the intersection with 21st Avenue West, for some reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then back on the road, and slid sideways.

The car then went off the left side of the road, rotated, and crashed into a tree, coming to rest on its roof, partially submerged in water.

The boy died at the scene.

The MHP says the teen was wearing a seatbelt, speed likely a factor, and that neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

The name of the teen has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



