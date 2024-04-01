Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County

A pedestrian died on Monday, April 1, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that it happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. along U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

