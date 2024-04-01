Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 13:23:05-04

A pedestrian died on Monday, April 1, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that it happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. along U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App