Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County

A pedestrian died on Monday, April 1, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that it happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. along U.S. Highway 2.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
No other details have been released at this point.
We will update you if we get more information.
