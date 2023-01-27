Watch Now
Semi crash closes Highway 2 near Hungry Horse

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 27, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE - Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck accident that is blocking US Highway 2 near Hungry Horse.

The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of the crash that happened in the Berne Park area in Badrock Canyon.

Several other agencies are also on the scene.

A social media post notes there are several crashes being reported in Flathead County due to deteriorating road conditions.

