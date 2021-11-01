Sheriff identifies woman who died in Highway 87 crash; 2 children injured

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified 34-year old Lacole Dana as the woman who died in a rollover crash on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of one-vehicle rollover crash at about 3:40 a.m. at mile marker 12 of US Highway 87.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota was northbound and went off the right side of the road; Dana then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise.

The vehicle then rolled across both lanes and came to rest on its roof on the left side of the road.

Sheriff Slaughter said that Dana died at the scene, and that it appeared she had been thrown from the vehicle and was probably killed by blunt force trauma from the rollover/ejection; the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Sheriff's deputies rendered aid to the two passengers, a 7-year old boy and a 5-year old girl.

The children were taken to Benefis Heath System in Great Falls. There is no word at this time on the nature or extent of their injuries.

Sheriff Slaughter said that it appears alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, seatbelts and/or child carseats were not in use at the time of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.