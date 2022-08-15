Sheriff releases details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter release information on Monday, August 15, 2022, about three deadly crashes that happened in Great Falls in recent weeks.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle, 52 years old, was riding a motorcycle westbound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road which resulted in a crash. Tuttle sustained blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was accidental. Several days after the crash, an obituary was published for Tuttle, which states: "Shane departed this world while doing what he so loved, riding his Harley."

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 7th Street involving a motorcycle and a Honda sedan. The driver of the motorcycle was William J. Griffin, 37 years old. CPR was given by medical personnel at the scene, and Griffin was then to a Great Falls hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda did not sustain serious injuries. The cause of death is blunt force trauma and cause of death was accidental. We do not know of any criminal charges or citations in connection with the crash.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, there was a two-vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a truck. The motorcyclist, Allen Helminiak, age 43, was taken to Benefis hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening. The cause of death was blunt force trauma and manner of death is accidental. We do not know of any criminal charges or citations in connection with the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released details about any of these crashes.



TRENDING ARTICLES

