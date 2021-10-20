Teen dies in a crash in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A 17-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Tuesday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the teen was driving a BMW X5 south on Fort Ellis Road near the Frontage Road at around 6:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The vehicle went straight off the left side of the road and crashed into a bridge support pier, and then caught fire.

The boy sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Road conditions were bare and dry at the time of the crash, and speed is suspected as a factor. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The MHP report does not indicate whether the teen was wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the teen has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.