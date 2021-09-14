Three people dead in ATV accident in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — A crash involving an all-terrain vehicle claimed the lives of three people in Yellowstone County over the weekend.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release on Monday that that the crash is still being investigated.

Sheriff Linder said it appears the vehicle went into the ravine and then impacted the other side, but no further information is available at this time.

It happened early Sunday morning in a field in the 4000 block of Hwy 87 East.

The vehicle, a four-seat Polaris RZR, was discovered in a ravine after it was reported that those taking it out had not returned to a residence as expected.

The crash claimed the lives of one woman and two men.

Their names and ages have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

We will update you if we get more information.