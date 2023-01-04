Victims of two deadly crashes in Billings have been identified

BILLINGS — Two single-vehicle crashes took happened over the New Year's weekend left two people dead and one hospitalized.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A westbound vehicle on Interstate 90 lost control near mile marker 449 west of the 27th Street exit. The vehicle went through a fence and crashed into a Yellowstone County Detention Facility storage shed.

The passenger, 34-year-old Glen Myer, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday evening.

The second crash happened just minutes into 2023. At 12:02 a.m. a driver headed east on King Avenue West launched over a roundabout at the intersection of 56th Street West and King.

According to the MHP, the vehicle was airborne for 144 feet before hitting a light pole. The driver, 23-year-old Brooklin Warren, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The MHP says speed and alcohol were suspected factors in both crashes.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said the agency saw 2,225 driving under the influence arrests in 2022 - a 32% increase from 2020, when troopers made 1,686 arrests for DUIs.

