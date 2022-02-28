Watch
Woman dies in a crash in Ravalli County

Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:04:59-05

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Ravalli County on Monday, February 28, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year old woman was driving a pickup truck at about 5:30 a.m. on Three Mile Creek Road north/northeast of Stevensville.

The tires lost traction on the ice-covered road, and the woman over-corrected, causing the truck to slide off the right side of the road.

The truck crashed into a utility pole and wood fence, and then continued for about 400 feet through a field where it crashed into two more fences before stopping.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, the woman was wearing a seatbelt; alcohol/drugs are not suspected as causes, but speed is listed as a possible factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

