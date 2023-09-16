Watch Now
Woman dies in crash near Belgrade

The crash that claimed the life of 34-year-old Brittany Rimi is one of three fatal crashes Montana Highway Patrol responded to on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 16, 2023
A woman died in a single-vehicle crash off Alaska Road late Wednesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP said 34-year-old Brittany Rimi was traveling south on Alaska Road when the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m.

Rimi ran off the road between East Valley Center Road and East Hulbert Road, went through a ditch, and crashed through a fence.

Her truck then hit a parked tractor and burst into flames.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to MHP.

No other details about the Alaska Road crash are available at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.

