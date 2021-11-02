MISSOULA — Authorities have identified Emily Pinkston of Ronan as the woman who died in an October 26 crash near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports that Pinkston, 37 years old, died in the one-vehicle crash that happened on Timberlane Road east of Ronan.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at about 3 p.m., Pinkston was driving north when, for an unknown reason, the car went off the road.

The car crashed head-on into a tree near Grizzly Drive.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

A four-year old child in the car was hurt in the crash and was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; the nature and extent of the child's injuries have not been disclosed. The child was properly secured in the vehicle, according to the MHP.

The Montana Highway Patrol report says that alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

The body of the victim was examined by the State Medical Examiner to assist the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office in determining the cause of death, according to a news release.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.