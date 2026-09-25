Scene secure after 'officer-involved critical incident' in Harlem

HARLEM, Mont. — Great Falls police officers and Cascade County sheriff’s deputies traveled to Harlem overnight as part of the Central Montana High Risk Unit to assist the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Great Falls Police Department says the situation developed into an “officer-involved critical incident.” Police have not released details about what happened, but say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community. GFPD expects to release more information Friday.

The Harlem School District said Harlem Elementary was placed under a shelter-in-place order around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement later requested the evacuation of Harlem Elementary and Harlem Junior/High School.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Belknap Police and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The Central Montana High Risk Unit, composed of Great Falls police officers and Cascade County sheriff's deputies, also responded.

MTN will update this story as more information becomes available.