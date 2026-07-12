GREAT FALLS — Amazon officially celebrated its arrival in Great Falls on Friday with a ribbon cutting at its 35,000-square-foot delivery station along North Star Boulevard.

WATCH: The new delivery station on North Star Boulevard is ramping up to 20,000 packages a week

Amazon celebrates arrival in Great Falls with ribbon cutting at new delivery station

The facility has been operating since earlier this year, employing more than 50 Amazon workers and working with about 200 Flex drivers. It is now preparing to ramp up deliveries to around 20,000 packages a week, which includes products sold by independent businesses in the region.

Great Falls Mayor Corey Reeves said:

"More economic growth, more job opportunity. You know, we don't have the highest wages in Great Falls, Montana. So this is a great opportunity for people to get a part time job and go in a little extra cash in their free time and stuff. So today is just a powerful, incredible, exciting day for Great Falls."

At the ribbon cutting, Amazon also donated $10,000 to the Montana Hope Project, expanding its presence in the Treasure State.

Locally, the Amazon team has partnered with the MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center and the Great Falls Rescue Mission on volunteer projects since joining the community.

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