Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion asking for new trial

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Donald Williams, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Derek Chauvin
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 18:30:02-04

Derek Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson filed a motion on Tuesday asking for a new trial on multiple grounds after one of the jurors who convicted Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd participated in a protest last summer.

Nelson filed the motion stating that the court abused its discretion for failing to sequester the jury, denying the defense a new trial, and denying to change the venue.

News of the filing comes after a photo of juror Brandon Mitchell was posted to social media, showing him at an Aug. 28 protest in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington.

According to The Associated Press, Floyd's sister and brother spoke at the rally.

KARE11 reported that Nelson has asked for a Schwartz hearing after Mitchell wore a shirt that said: "Get Their Knee Off Our Neck" and question his answers on the juror questionnaire.

According to WCCO, Mitchell wrote that he did not attend any protests over police brutality in his questionnaire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!