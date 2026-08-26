American Prairie hopes for injunction in bison-grazing dispute with Bureau of Land Management

GREAT FALLS — In May, the Bureau of Land Management revoked six federal grazing permits used to manage American Prairie’s more than 900 head bison herd in Phillips County.

Watch the full story below:

American Prairie awaits decision on injuction request over bison grazing permits

The organization filed a lawsuit asking for a halt to the action before a BLM imposed Sept. 30 deadline.

American Prairie says if the BLM decision stands, it would mean the organization would have to cull or relocate 300 bison by the end of September.

On Tuesday, the case was back in front of a federal judge.

On May 8, the BLM announced it was cancelling grazing permits issued in 2022. American Prairie is seeking status quo in terms of an injunction on the grazing leases. The original leases date back to 2005.

One of the main points of contention between American Prairie and the BLM and the state of Montana lies in language in the Taylor Grazing Act.

The BLM says the 1934 law is intended for “production livestock.” The BLM, along with the State of Montana and groups including the Montana Stockgrowers Association, contend American Prairie’s is a “conservation herd.”

Lawyers for American Prairie argue production-oriented livestock are not mandated by the act.

While U.S. District Judge Brian Morris didn’t immediately issue a ruling, American Prairie is hopeful it will get the injunction.

“We've got 20 years of experience grazing on the BLM, 20 years of precedents and decisions made by the BLM. And so, we're hopeful we don't have to remove the bison from the BLM,” said Scott Heidebrink, American Prairie director of landscape stewardship.

American Prairie, which grazes bison on three of six allotments in Phillips County, says culling 300 bison would result in a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Defendants arguing on behalf of the BLM and the state did not comment on camera.

Morris said he hopes to issue a ruling soon.

American Prairie, which is making contingency plans in the event it is not granted an injunction, requested a ruling be issued by Sept. 15.