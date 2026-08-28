As budget deadline looms, Cascade County encourages public comment

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County budget for the fiscal year 2027 is up for review.

But the window will close soon on the public’s chance to have their say.

Cascade County Commission seeks input on budget

From payroll to public safety, the nearly 700-page document features many important issues, and for taxpayers, it’s their chance to be heard.

Residents have until Thursday morning, Sept. 3 to comment on the budget. That’s when commissioners meet at 10:30 to take final action on the budget and several other items that affect county taxes.

The fiscal year 2027 budget shows a nearly $14 million deficit, with just under $84 million in revenues and almost $98 million in expenses. The difference can be attributed largely to the expiration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.

While the recent addition of Janicki Industries will help line the county coffers, it will be some time before the impact is truly felt.

“Janicki’s entry into this market will be a huge boost, but that will take probably five years before that begins to really flow in to the tax situation, because they are located in the tax increment district, which the city is bonding against,” said Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs. “That means that the bonds will have to be paid off before those tax dollars become available for operational revenue.”

Briggs added it’s important for the public to engage in the comment period.

“Well, the simple answer is it's your money,” said Briggs. “We are elected to manage the affairs of the county, and part of that is figuring out how to how to distribute the tax money that's collected. So you really need to help us go through that process."

People can call or e-mail commissioners with their comments and concerns.

They can also stop by the Cascade County Commission office in the Courthouse Annex across from the Cascade County Courthouse.

A copy of the budget is available for public viewing on the county website.