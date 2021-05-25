Auction will benefit Trysten Fellers memorial scholarship fund

A custom metal art business is auctioning off a piece to support the Trysten Fellers memorial scholarship fund; Fellers was shot and killed on May 14th.

To offer her support, artist Nikki Gulick of Iron Horse Metal Art hand-drew and cut an original 2 x 3 metal portrait of an elk in a mountain range.

Now nearly 20 bids have been submitted for the piece. The auction is open to bids until wednesday may 26th at 3pm. Gulick asks people to post their bids on the Facebook post .

A GoFundMe account by Kelly Wivell aims to create the scholarship in Fellers' name. The page states:

Trysten Feller was a fine young man just following his dreams when he was senselessly shot and killed trying to stop that person from driving drunk. He was engaged to be married to his forever love Josie Moline in July. They were building their future, taking over the family farm and he was also a heavy equipment operator for his dad's construction company. Trysten was a proud farm kid who never met a stranger. In Trysten's honor, his family would like to create a scholarship at his alma mater, Augusta High School, for students pursuing tech or trade school, like he did for welding.

Erin Elliott Holcomb has been charged with deliberate homicide for the death of Fellers. Witnesses say Fellers tried to stop Holcomb from driving while intoxicated.

When Holcomb refused to be driven home, the situation escalated, eventually leading to Fellers being shot in the neck.