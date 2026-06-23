AUGUSTA — One of Montana's oldest rodeo traditions is back. Augusta's 89th annual American Legion Rodeo is underway this weekend, drawing locals, Montanans, and visitors from across the world to this small town nestled at the edge of the Rocky Mountain Front.

(WATCH: Augusta's 89th Annual Rodeo brings community, cowboys, and economic boost to the small Montana town)

Augusta's 89th Annual Rodeo brings community, cowboys, and economic boost to small Montana town

For 75-year-old Bill Schrader, a member and finance officer of the Legion Rodeo, the event has been a constant throughout his entire life — and the excitement has never faded.

"It's just great to see their eyes light up when they actually see what the cowboys really are and what they do," Schrader said.

After nearly a lifetime of attending, the rodeo still gives him chills.

"I've been to many, many, many of these rodeos, it stands a hair up on the back of my neck. And just it's exciting. And the whole crowd gets that way. The energy level is high," he said.

That energy is exactly what keeps people coming back — and for the town of Augusta, the rodeo means far more than a weekend of competition.

"Rodeo and Augusta, they're pretty synonymous with each other. This is hands down our biggest iconic event. When people say, 'Hey, have you been to the Augusta Rodeo?' That means something. People want to come here and experience rodeo," said Tia Troy, owner of Lightning Bug Coffee.

For local business owners like Troy, rodeo weekend is the single biggest event on the calendar — and its impact reaches well beyond the arena.

"People come in, they get coffee, they spend money, they shop locally, they help pour money into our local economy, which in turn allows our community to thrive and employ other local residents," she said.

The Augusta American Legion Rodeo dates back to 1938, when the American Legion purchased land for the arena still used today. In 2005, Governor Brian Schweitzer and the Montana Tourism Advisory Council named it Montana's Tourism Event of the Year.

Rodeo weekend runs through Sunday. A parade steps off Saturday at 2 p.m., with vendors and live music throughout town. The main rodeo performance is Sunday at 2 p.m., with food and vendors available throughout the day.

