GREAT FALLS — Technology has become part of everyday life, from smart appliances inside homes to increasingly automated equipment at businesses.

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Automated fast-food

At Zesty Eatz in Great Falls, that technology is now taking on part of the cooking.

Owner Steven Galloway has invested in automated kitchen equipment designed to handle tasks including frying food while controlling cook times.

“The number one thing is consistency,” Galloway said. “And in busier times, you're hoping that it saves you some labor.”

Galloway said the system can recognize different products and their required cook times, helping reduce the chances of an order being undercooked or overcooked.

The equipment can automatically move food through portions of the cooking process, including dropping items into the fryer and moving baskets once the cooking cycle is complete.

Galloway said the technology is not intended to eliminate the employees working alongside it.

Instead, he sees automation as another way to make the restaurant more consistent while allowing employees to focus on other work.

“That's the big thing that appeals to us,” Galloway said. “I found to stay competitive, you have to be able to stay on that leading edge of technology in advance. Otherwise you become irrelevant.”

The technology is not without challenges.

Galloway said there is still a learning curve as the restaurant works through situations where the automated system does not operate as efficiently as intended.

For Galloway, who has spent more than 40 years in the restaurant business, the new equipment represents another change in an industry he has watched evolve over decades.

At Zesty Eatz, Galloway is betting that the next step means putting employees and automation in the same kitchen, with technology handling some repetitive tasks while people remain part of the operation.