GREAT FALLS, Mt. — Benefis Health System is preparing to restructure several services in Great Falls beginning December 19 and continuing into the new year, saying the changes are intended to prevent the organization from moving from its current break-even financial position into losses.

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Benefis Health System to restructure services, citing financial pressure

In an email to Benefis employees and MTN, Benefis said the financial environment is particularly difficult for safety-net hospitals and health systems. The organization says 75% of its patients are covered by government programs.

Benefis said it is pursuing multiple efforts to increase revenue and reduce costs, but has also decided to make changes to some of the services it provides.

The restructuring affects three major areas: the Benefis Northwest Clinic, inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient behavioral health services.

Northwest Clinic services moving to East Campus

Benefis says services currently provided at its Northwest Clinic will be consolidated onto the health system’s East Campus.

The health system did not specify in the statement which individual Northwest Clinic services will move first or provide a detailed timeline beyond saying the restructuring will begin December 19 and continue into the new year.

Benefis says leadership is communicating directly with people affected by the changes and providing additional information on timing and next steps.

Inpatient rehabilitation facility to discontinue services

Benefis also plans to discontinue services at its inpatient rehabilitation facility on the West Campus.

The facility is currently described by Benefis as a 20-bed specialty unit serving people recovering from serious illnesses, injuries and major surgeries. Benefis says the unit is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. [benefis.org]

Following the restructuring, Benefis says those care needs will be accommodated through other options, including swing-bed and transitional-care services.

The health system's statement did not provide additional details about how current rehabilitation patients will transition or how many employees are affected.

Outpatient mental health services changing

The restructuring will also affect behavioral health care.

Benefis says it will discontinue offering outpatient counseling, psychiatry and psychology services and instead work with partner organizations, including the Center for Mental Health and Shodair Children’s Hospital, to provide those services.

Benefis currently advertises multiple levels of behavioral and mental health care, including outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient treatment, partial hospitalization and inpatient care. Its website also lists services for children and adolescents. [benefis.org]

The announcement specifically says outpatient counseling, psychiatry and psychology services will be discontinued. It does not say in the statement that Benefis is ending all behavioral or mental health services.

Helena patients also experiencing changes

The restructuring announcement comes shortly after separate changes to Benefis services in Helena.

Benefis recently closed oncology and infusion services at its Helena specialty center, affecting around 200 patients, according to previous MTN reporting. [ktvh.com]

Benefis attributed the Helena oncology change to difficulty recruiting a permanent oncologist following the death of Dr. Carolyn Aks in 2025. The health system had used temporary providers to maintain oncology care, but said the cost of that coverage was unsustainable. [ktvh.com]

Benefis also said the Helena infusion suite did not have sufficient patient volume to remain financially feasible. Patients continuing their oncology treatment through Benefis can receive care at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute in Great Falls. [ktvh.com]

Benefis has said it intends to restart oncology services in Helena once it recruits a permanent provider, though no timeline has been announced. [ktvh.com]

Those Helena changes are separate from the Great Falls restructuring announced this week, but both come as Benefis cites financial sustainability in decisions about the services it provides.

Benefis preparing for 2027

Benefis says it is currently breaking even financially and is making the latest changes in an effort to avoid moving into losses and prepare for what the health system expects to be an even more financially challenging 2027.

The health system claims it is contacting people directly affected by the restructuring with information about timing and next steps.