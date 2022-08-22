Black Eagle hosts Show N Shine Car Show

BLACK EAGLE — Whether you like Ford or Chevy or anything else, there was probably something for you to enjoy at the Show N Shine Car Show at the Black Eagle Community Center on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

“It’s usually Memorial Day weekend and usually have 70 to 80 vehicles but not everything panned out but it’s always fun,” said community center manager Greg Schoby said.

He helped start the show because he loves cars and knows people in the community willing to come show off their prized wheels.

It's free of charge and just serves as a way for people to meet people and show off their cars.

“I love cars. Everybody seems to loves cars and it's a great thing to get people out and en joy and good singers and good sports cars and old classics. You get to meet new people and see what they bring. It’s always a great time.”

Everyone has a different story with their car and how they got it. Ron March's an example when it comes to how he got it. There were two main factors in his purchase.

"Just the year, 1933, and it wasn't a Ford,” March joked. "It's a '33 Chevy 500 coupe. It’s an Eagle. I got it on a field in Spearfish, South Dakota, down there on vacation and I went down there, and I decided to pick it up. I’m a mechanic by trade but that's the only one I've ever done and it did good."



