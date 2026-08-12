Camp Sky Child gives kids with incarcerated parents a summer to remember in Montana

LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS — Life can be tough for kids with a parent in prison. For more than 30 years, a University of Providence educator has been making sure those children have a memorable summer experience.

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Camp Sky Child offers memorable experience for children of incarcerated parents

Camp Sky Child, held at Camp Rotary in the Little Belt Mountains, is a special camp for children of incarcerated individuals. This year's camp welcomed 52 kids, some of whom have never been to camp before. Activities include artwork, games, fossil hunting, and hiking.

The camp began 35 years ago when University of Providence law professor Deb Kottel was teaching a class called Women in Crime.

"We were looking at statistics about how children with parents in prison are six times more likely to enter the criminal justice system themselves," Kottel said.

"And the students themselves came up with the idea of a camp in which children would have some positive role models and also could feel some self-worth," Kottel said.

Students in Kottel's class can earn credit once for volunteering, but many continue to return. Recent UP graduate Chloe Legreid has been a camp constant for five years. While the typical camp activities are memorable, she says the biggest impact may come from more subtle moments.

"I tell them bedtime stories every year and every year they're like, 'this is my first bedtime story in my whole life'. And some of them are close to 12. And, you know, they just enjoy it so much. And it's the little things like that that I think stick out the most for the counselors and the kids," Legreid said.

Legreid originally hails from Pullman, Washington. She recently graduated with a degree in Paralegal Studies and is working for a Great Falls law firm.

UP basketball player Jermaine Rogers II came to UP from Chino Hills, California. He is a senior studying Sports Management and is also volunteering. He has younger siblings and knows how important a positive role model can be.

"Every kid has their own story. And I feel just bringing them all here together in one place to make a positive impact, whether it's small or big, it creates lasting memories for them," Rogers said.

Kottel has seen firsthand how the camp can make a difference for the kids who attend.

"I have two that went on to nursing school. At least 5 or 6 that joined the military," Kottel said.

The camp has also had a lasting impact on volunteers.

"I've had people change their major because of the camp, because they said I wasn't sure I wanted to work with kids and they said yes," Kottel said.

Kottel adds the camp is a great way to get kids out in nature and away from screens.

"I just don't understand the video games and what's happening with cell phones. So we don't have them here. So here the kids are learning to navigate with each other, to play with each other, and to have adults who don't swear at them, who are focused on them as humans," Kottel said.

For the volunteers, giving up a week of their time is worth it.

"Everybody just kind of takes a week out of their time to give them the time of their life," Legreid said.

Rogers said he hopes the experience stays with the campers long after the week is over.

"I want the kids to, you know, remember, you know, make fun, long-lasting memories here. And, you know, if I could be a small part of that, that's — that's a win for me," Rogers said.

