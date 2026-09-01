Cascade County commissioners set to adopt 2027 budget amid nearly $14M deficit

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County commissioners are preparing to take final action on the county's fiscal year 2027 budget Thursday. The more than 600-page document shows an apparent deficit of $13.79 million — but commissioners say that number does not tell the whole story.

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Cascade County FY 27 budget nears final approval

Commissioner Joe Briggs said the deficit is largely a reflection of how the county distributed $15.8 million in federal ARPA funds over time to other organizations.

"If you look at our budget, it has been technically budgeted to spend more than revenue ever since we got the ARPA money, because we received $15.8 million in cash, which we then distributed out over time to other organizations," Briggs said.

Commissioner Eric Hinebauch echoed that point, saying the headline number is misleading.

"I think everybody just looks and sees this large deficit. Most of this is planned. $2.8 million is what we're concerned about," Hinebauch said.

Public safety accounts for a projected deficit of more than $2 million. Voters passed a levy in 2022, but Briggs said the automatic 14 mills per year was changed when the Legislature indexed voted levies to inflation.

"So that levy is now maxed out. The sheriff's operating budget is upside down for this next year. And having run in the red the last two years in a row, I don't see that as being a place that is going to turn around," Briggs said.

Hinebauch said deficits in the county health department and the Juvenile Detention Center also warrant special attention, but public safety and infrastructure top his list of priorities.

"Public safety is always going to be a challenge just because costs in that world keep going up. Wages in particular. And we don't have the ability to capture the inflationary increases in those costs," Hinebauch said.

For now, reserve funds can help cover public safety needs. But Hinebauch said another public safety levy will eventually be needed to avoid cutting non-mandated services elsewhere.

Some of those non-mandated services drew attention when Briggs raised the possibility of cutting them. They include the county extension service, funding for Paris Gibson Square and the History Museum, and support for public libraries. Briggs said it was a fight he did not expect to win, but with the sheriff's office operating in the red for two consecutive years, he believes the issue may be unavoidable long-term.

"I like to tap the brakes before I run into the wall. And we've got a problem coming," Briggs said.

Hinebauch said he supports continued funding for non-mandated services, but acknowledged the county may not always have that option.

"I support museums and libraries and extension and all these non-mandated services. But if there was some drastic change to the way we budget, you know, from the Legislature, we might not have any choice," Hinebauch said.

In addition to final action on the budget, commissioners will also consider motions for pay raises for elected officials and the setting of county tax mills at Thursday's meeting.

The budget remains open for public comment until commissioners meet on Sept. 3. A copy of the budget can be seen on the Cascade County website.

