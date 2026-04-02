Check out KRTV on TikTok

If you're on TikTok, we invite you to visit the KRTV feed. It features news and also some behind-the-scenes videos; click here to check it out.
Here's a video from last week, where we said farewell to reporter/anchor Aneesa Coomer, who has moved on to a new job at another Scripps TV station.
@krtvgreatfalls Aneesa Coomer joined the KRTV News Team in February of 2024 as a Multimedia Journalist. Now, in 2026, she’s moving on to the next part of her career. But she will always have a home here with KRTV! #fyp #trending #foryoupage #viral #fypシ ♬ son original - song_🎧