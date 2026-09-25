Chick-fil-A and Wingstop both headed to Great Falls — here's what we know

GREAT FALLS, Mt. — Two national restaurant chains are on their way to Great Falls — and one could be open before the end of the year.

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Chick-fil-A and Wingstop in Great Falls

Chick-fil-A confirmed to MTN that it will open its first Great Falls location at 711 10th Avenue South within the first three months of 2027. Langlas and Associates General Contractors told MTN the building will be complete by December — setting the stage for an early 2027 opening. According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., each locally owned and operated location creates between 80 and 120 jobs.

The confirmation comes more than a year after KRTV first reported in February 2025 that Chick-fil-A had submitted a traffic impact study to the City of Great Falls — the first public indication the restaurant was coming to the area.

Meanwhile, a new Wingstop is coming to 1601 Marketplace Drive, Suite 20 — taking over the former Taco Del Mar space. The building has been complete for several weeks. MTN reached out to Wingstop for an official opening date but has not received a response. Employees tell MTN they expect to open sometime in the late September to October range.

MTN News will continue to follow both openings and provide updates as they become available.