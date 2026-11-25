GREAT FALLS — You may have more entertainment options to choose from at the Mansfield Civic Center in the near future.

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Great Falls turns over civic center management to private company

The Great Falls City Commission has decided that running the facility is best left to the people who do so on a daily basis.

From symphony concerts to tribute shows, community gatherings to card shows, the Mansfield Civic Center serves as a cultural and event center in the Electric City.

Recently, the Great Falls City Commission voted to turn over management to a third party.

At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Great Falls City Commission voted to approve a management agreement of the Mansfield’s entertainment and event facilities to Iowa-based VenuWorks, a national public assembly and venue management company.

In a press release, VenuWorks President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Silva expressed optimism about the newly formed partnership.

“Our commitment is to bring new energy, entertainment and opportunity to these facilities while respecting their vital role in City government. By combining local leadership with national expertise, we look forward to building a stronger, more vibrant Civic Center that serves the entire Great Falls community,” said Silva.

City leaders say a study by an outside consultant gave the city the option of continuing to manage the Mansfield, but it would need to hire more staff to make the facility profitable. The other option was to hire someone outside.

The five-year deal, which the city can get out of with 90 days notice, begins on Jan. 1.

Under the terms, the city will put $100,000 into an operating account from which they’ll pay a $12,000 a month management fee.

VenuWorks, in turn, will hire its own staff and manage event operations, marketing, ticketing, food and beverage, business development and financial management.

One of the most frequent users of the venue is the Great Falls Symphony.

Executive Director Hillary Shepherd expressed concern over competing for sponsorship dollars with VenuWorks. She also said the symphony worked hard to establish an independent ticketing system. And she fears existing Mansfield users have no contractual protection.

“The symphony needs continued access to Sunday afternoon dates for youth orchestra rehearsals. We've been... utilizing your facility for over 25 years for the youth orchestra. We need priority scheduling for our performances in protection of confirmed concert week rehearsal dates. And we need affordable rental rates. And none of this was discussed in specificity,” Shepherd told commissioners during the public comment period.

Deputy City Manager Jeremy Jones said a VenuWorks official told him the company intends to honor existing contracts and work with repeat customers.

Jones also said he was told by VenuWorks they would establish relationships by working with stakeholders, including the Mansfield Advisory Board.

He says if the VenuWorks partnership is successful, over time the operating fund will allow for funding of capital improvement needs at the facility.