Coming up: 'Get Out & Play!' event at Gibson Park

The Alluvion Health Foundation will host a "Get Out & Play!" event on Sunday, June 26, from 2 pm - 4 pm at Gibson Park.

Get Out & Play! will feature games and sensory activities designed to help children better process sensory information and provide positive outlets for stimulation.

Organizers says the event will have options and play and activities for everyone, including designated areas for reading, music, and movement, a little athletes section, as well as a quiet zone.

Various community organizations will be participating in the event, including:



Miss Linda's School of Dance

Cassiopeia Books

The Peak Health & Wellness Center

The Children's Museum

Mountain View Co-Op

GFPS Key Club

Great Falls Head Start

The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. The purpose of the event is to provide accessibility in play for those with sensory, cognitive, and motor processing needs and to reach out to the community as a whole.