19 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 19 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Tuesday update.

The number of active cases has risen from 101 on Tuesday to 107.

Two of the new COVID-19 cases as well as 12 of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,228 including 8,039 recoveries and 82 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations now stands at seven and includes two Missoula County residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 13. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions as Missoula transitions to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been set up and can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.