COVID in Montana: 585 new cases, 51 new deaths (December 1, 2021)

There were 585 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with 4,026 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 51 new COVID deaths reported on Wednesday, DPHHS says that they occurred over the span of several months in 2021, and the older deaths now included in the total numbers reflect ongoing data reconciliation.

Of the 51 new deaths, seven happened between March and August; eight were in September; 27 were in October; and nine were in November. Counties reporting new deaths include: Lake (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Missoula (2), Powell (1), Ravalli (44), and Yellowstone (2).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,722.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 220, up from 214 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,593 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,845. There were 5,586 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 519,587 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,224,905. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.