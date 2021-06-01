Montana: 393K fully-vaccinated residents, with 13 new cases reported Tuesday

There were 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, and the number of residents who have been fully vaccinated against the virus is approaching 400,000.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, there were five new cases of the virus reported in both Cascade and Park counties. There were two new cases reported in Missoula County and one new case in Sanders County.

The new cases by county, gender, and age range:

Cascade M 80-89 05/31/2021 Cascade F 40-49 05/31/2021 Cascade F 20-29 05/31/2021 Cascade F 10-19 05/31/2021 Cascade F 30-39 05/31/2021 Missoula F 20-29 05/31/2021 Missoula M 30-39 05/31/2021 Park F 20-29 05/31/2021 Park M 70-79 05/31/2021 Park F 60-69 05/31/2021 Park F 40-49 05/31/2021 Park F 20-29 05/31/2021 Sanders M 70-79 05/31/2021

State health officials reported the total number of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic stands at 1,613; there have been 111,844 total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 109,499.

On Tuesday there were 732 active cases reported across the state. Cascade County reported the highest number of active cases with 180, followed by Yellowstone County with 111 active cases.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported Tuesday to be 393,723, or about 43% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 813,740.

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was reported to be 1,381,679, an increase of 334 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The current number of people hospitalized was reported to be 57, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,282, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and an continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

